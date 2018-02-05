Zayn Malik on Shah Rukh Khan: I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him

By now, you must know that international pop singer Zayn Malik is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and his work. The guy loves the movie star so much that he made his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Devdas, reads a report on Elle India. Well, now we learn that things weren’t already like this. Zayn in his interview with the magazine revealed that he was not always a fan of the Bollywood actor. “I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him,” he said.

Well, we are not surprised. This is exactly the charm of SRK that we all have been enchanted by. Devdas has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars SRK alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. If you are a post-90's kid and haven't watched the film, do check it out. Your favourite pop star loves it, so take his word.

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan are huge fans of the British boy band One Direction’s former member. During the latest #AskSRK session, where fans of the actor throw their questions at him and he lovingly answers a select few, someone asked Shah Rukh about Zayn. The actor was informed about Zayn’s love for him and the quote he gave about Devdas. SRK replied, “He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me.” In 2015, the two of them had bumped into each other at the Asian Awards and clicked a selfie. The selfie was declared the most retweeted and most liked Indian tweet of all time.

Zayn and SRK! Star in a movie together already? At least a music video? Please.