Zee Cine Awards 2018: All you need to know about the starry night with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh

Awards season is here. The next in line is the most coveted awards show, Zee Cine Awards. The red carpet has been rolled out for the stars to walk on all the while they answer questions about their OOTN and their films. We have our sharpest talents at the line of fire who’d bring you all the updates of the starry night. But for now, here is everything you need to know about the starry event that we know so far.

#The event is taking place in BKC, Mumbai

#The stars attending the event are Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Priyank Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar to name a few.

#Bhumi Pednekar will be giving her first stage performance of her career at Zee Cine Awards 2018

#Talking about stage performances, Priyanka Chopra won’t just be attending an awards show in India after a long time, but will also be performing. We can’t see our Hollywood export shake a leg on an Indian stage after a long time

#The event will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Well, we know the director has a funny bone and we can’t wait to see how he glams up the event. Sunil Grover will be co-hosting the Zee Cine Awards 2018

#The dance performances have been choreographed by Shiamak Davar

#Coming to best actress category, young and talented actresses like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Zaira Wasim and Kriti Sanon received nominations for their delightful and amazing performance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Secret Superstar and Bareily Ki Barfi. While veterans like Vidya Balan and Sridevi bagged the best actress nomination for their powerful and superb acts in Tumhari Sulu and Mom.

Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates