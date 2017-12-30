Zee Cine Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Katrina, Shahid, Priyanka, Ranveer dazzled the red carpet with their stunning choices

It is an evening to remember when all our Bollywood stars have gathered to dazzle on the red carpet at Zee Cine Awards 2018. While Priyanka Chopra makes all the heads turn as usual, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt add the wow factor to the starry night. PeeCee, the ‘desi girl’ of Bollywood who’s busy shooting for Quantico’s third season in New York these days attends the awards’ bash tonight and trust us when we say, she is a sight to behold. Our Bollywood stunners who have put their best fashion foot forward deserves a special round of applause and left us in awe of them. Making us go weak in our knees and injecting a little bit of chutzpah, our celebs definitely know how to make us fall for them. While someone like Priyanka Chopra who regularly features in our best dressed list and is a pro when it comes to red carpet outings, it isn’t a surprise to see her pull off such a beautiful creation. Joining her league in the best dressed category is Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Needless to say, these celebs stun us with their fashion outings and cause a stir in the air. Below is our pick of best dressed celebs from tonight’s Zee Cine Awards and we bet, you’re gonna agree with us on it. Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list: Golmaal Again, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar win big

Priyanka Chopra

It is almost a year since Priyanka Chopra has made her red carpet appearance in Bollywood and this has to be special. Lady in Pink is how we would define her recent fashion outing. Opting for a pink off-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad, PeeCee is dressed to kill. With her hair parted sideways, highlighted cheeks and no major jewellery but a pair of earrings, Priyanka sure knows how to rock her red carpet look.

Shahid Kapoor

If there’s anyone who takes fashion seriously in B-town, then it’s Shahid Kapoor. The Ishq Vishq boy and now a father of a toddler, Sasha’s journey has been a remarkable. Thanks to his boyish looks and dapper personality, Shahid can nail any look and we mean it. Choosing a Houndstooth printed blazer with a black t-shirt and matching trousers, Mr Kapoor looked like a man of every girl’s dream. It’s such a delight to see men dressed so fashionably that can put even women to shame. (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: All you need to know about the starry night with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer Singh

Here comes the red carpet’s favourite Ranveer Singh, who deserves a special mention for making ever the weirdest of all attires look so cool and happening. Give him a pair of basic clothes or anything that’s out of the box and the boy will justify it completely. Giving something as common as a floral print, a touch of his lively personality, Ranveer dazzles in a three-piece maroon suit. Trust us when we say, floral print never looked so great, not even on an actress.

Varun Dhawan

Hello handsome! Varun Dhawan is successful in sweeping many girls off their feet tonight. Opting for a dull white suit with white shirt, grey waist coast and brown shoes, Mr Dhawan shows why white is always right.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is such a delight to one’s eyes. And it is such a refreshing change to see her feature in the best dressed category. Opting for a cream colour ethnic wear with silver embroidery, Ms Kaif shows how to rock a traditional attire on the red carpet. Fortunately, she didn’t opt for any statement jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking.

Akshay Kumar

Mr Khiladi of Bollywood is in his element tonight. Akshay Kumar plays a bit safe but that’s anytime better than opting for something that’s just blah and boring. Sticking to classic black three-piece suit, Aki, as he’s fondly called gives those hot vibes that we are accustomed to when it comes to him. He looked dapper and we must say, that hairdo makes his entire look of the night a bit more desirable.