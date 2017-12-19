Zee Cine Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Priyanka, Katrina, Shahid, Ranveer stun us with their red carpet choices

It was an evening to remember when all our Bollywood stars gathered to shine on the red carpet at Zee Cine Awards 2018. While celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif added the wow element to the starry night, it was Priyanka Chopra who actually made all the heads turn. The ‘desi girl’ of Bollywood who’s busy shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York these days attended the awards bash tonight and trust us when we say, she was a sight to behold. A special round of applause to all our Bollywood stunners who put their best fashion foot forward and left us in awe of them. Injecting a little bit of chutzpah and making us go weak in our knees, our celebs sure know how to make us fall for them. While someone like Priyanka Chopra who regularly features in our best dressed list and is a pro when it comes to red carpet outings, it wasn’t a surprise to see her don such a beautiful creation. Joining her league in the best dressed category were Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Needless to say, these celebs stunned us with her fashion outings and caused a stir in the air. Below is our pick of best dressed celebs from tonight’s Zee Cine Awards and we bet, you’re gonna agree with us on it. Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list: Golmaal Again, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar win big

Priyanka Chopra

It was almost a year since Priyanka Chopra made her red carpet appearance in Bollywood and this had to be special. Lady in Pink is how we would define her recent fashion outing. Opting for a pink off-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad, PeeCee was dressed to kill. With her hair parted sideways, highlighted cheeks and no major jewellery but a pair of earrings, Priyanka sure knows how to rock her red carpet look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is such a delight to one's eyes. And it was such a refreshing change to see her feature in the best dressed category. Opting for a cream colour ethnic wear with silver embroidery, Ms Kaif showed how to rock a traditional attire on the red carpet. Fortunately she didn't opt for any statement jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking.

Varun Dhawan

Hello handsome! Varun Dhawan was successful in sweeping many girls off their feet tonight. Opting for a dull white suit with white shirt, grey waist coast and brown shoes, Mr Dhawan showed why white is always right.

Shahid Kapoor

If there’s anyone who takes fashion seriously in B-town, then it’s Shahid Kapoor. The Ishq Vishq boy and now a father of a toddler, Sasha’s journey has been a remarkable. Thanks to his boyish looks and dapper personality, Shahid can nail any look and we mean it. Choosing a Houndstooth printed blazer with a black t-shirt and matching trousers, Mr Kapoor looked like a man of every girl’s dream. It’s such a delight to see men dressed so fashionably that can put even women to shame.

Ranveer Singh

Here's comes the red carpet's favourite. Ranveer Singh deserves a special mention for making ever the weirdest of all attires look so cool and happening. Give him a pair of basic clothes or anything that's out of the box and the boy will justify it completely. Giving something as common as a floral print, a touch of his lively personality, Ranveer dazzled in a three piece maroon suit. Trust us when we say, floral print never looked so great, not even on an actress.

Akshay Kumar

Mr Khiladi of Bollywood was in his element tonight. Akshay Kumar played a bit safe but that’s anytime better than opting for something that’s just blah and boring. Sticking to classic black three piece suit, Aki, as he’s fondly called gave those hot vibes that we are accustomed to when it comes to him. He looked dapper and we must say, that hairdo made his entire look of the night a bit more desirable.