Zee Cine Awards 2018: From Katrina’s sizzling perfomance to Varun Dhawan’s big win – here’s all that happened on the starry night

With megastar Amitabh Bachchan receiving an award for his long journey in cinema, to superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrating 25 years of his career in Bollywood and an eight-year-old boy getting the award as a young debutant — Zee Cine Awards 2018 celebrated cinema of all ages.Matin Rey Tangu, who made his debut in Salman Khan starrer “Tubelight”, won the best debutant (Male) award. Nidhhi Agerwal, who appeared in Munna “Michael” bagged the Best Debutant (Female) award.The evening started with awards being presented to the technicians and musicians of films. The segment included Best Action director Shyam Kaushal for “Kaabil” and Best Choreography “Galti Se Mistake” from “Jagga Jasoos”.This was followed by the performance of actress Katrina Kaif, who performed on “Swag se swagat” from her forthcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai”.Priyanka Chopra was given the Global Icon award.

Priyanka, who came to Mumbai just to attend the award show, had a fun time along with two of her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on the stage where Ranveer sang a song and the three of them danced together. Anil won the Best supporting actor (Male) award for his performance in “Mubarakan”.Akhil Sachdeva won the Best Playback singer (Male) for the song “Humsafar” from “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.Late cine stars Om Puri, Tom Alter, Shashi Kapoor and Neeraj Vora were remembered at the gala. (ALSO READ:Zee Cine Awards 2018: Team Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is over the moon with their dual victory)

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” won two awards in Extra Ordinary Impact and Viewers Choice Best Film Award.Actor Akshay Kumar won the Viewers’ Choice Best Actor award (Male) for the film “Jolly LLB 2”. Thanking the film’s team, Akshay said: “Thank you for this award, I think I desperately need awards. This is special because it is coming from the audience.”He also showed the trailer of his upcoming film “Padman” and talked about the importance of creating awareness about the sanitary napkin and breaking the taboo on menstruation.

Actress Alia Bhatt won the Viewers’ Choice Best Actor (Female) for the film “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya”. “Golmaal Again” was given the Best Film Award and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director award for “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.Actors Tapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao won the Extra Ordinary Impact award in Female and Male categories respectively. “Baahubali” bagged the Extra Ordinary Franchise Award.The show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty along with Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and Sunil Grover. (ALSO READ:Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming speech for his fans is something you cannot miss)

Actress Srivedi, who was named the Best Actor (Female) for her last release “Mom”, thanked the director and other co-stars of the film.”I would also like to thank the producer of the film Bonny ji, who is also my husband for making me a mom is real life and gifting me two beautiful daughters Khushi and Janhavi. At the same time, thank you for making ‘Mom’ and making me a part of it in reel-life!” she said.Actor Varun Dhawan won the Best Actor (Male) for the film “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya” and felt very special and overwhelmed by receiving such an appreciation for his performance.

But more than his achievement, he emphasized on one of the issues that the film addressed. Urging youngsters not to take dowry, Varun said: “It is really worrisome how even in today’s time, not only in the rural area but also in urban families, the practice of taking dowry exists.””All youngsters who are listening to me, really love me and admire me, then I would like to tell you that listen to me and say ‘no’, a big ‘no’ to dowry. If your family is taking it, step down, be rigid and make sure, as a grown-up man, you do not take dowry because it is high time that we stop such a practice,” he added. (ALSO READ:Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming speech for his fans is something you cannot miss)

Zee Cine Awards 2018 will air on Zee Cinema on December 30.