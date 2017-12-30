Zee Cine Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again, Badrinath Ki Dulhania win big

The red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards drew the best of the best from the industry. Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao are few of the names who walked the red carpet. The technical awards were presented some time back and now the non-technical awards are being declared as the nights unfolds. The rightly deserved candidates walked away with the winner’s trophies. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar emerged as the biggest winner with the maximum awards to its name! (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: From Katrina’s sizzling performance to Varun Dhawan’s big win; here’s all that happened on the starry night)

Priyanka Chopra received the Global Icon Extraordinary Award for successfully representing India, on a global level.

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with Extraordinary Legend Award. Shah Rukh Khan was given a special award for his contribution to Hindi cinema for 25 years. The completion of 25 years in the industry by the actor coincides with Zee’s 25th anniversary.

Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Legend Award: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan

Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)

Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)

Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali

Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Film: Golmaal Again

Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Technical Awards:

Best Scriptwriting: Nitesh Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Cinematography Award: Jomon T John for Golmaal Again

Best post-production (Editing, VFX): Jagga Jasoos

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Zaalima (Raees)

Best Sound Design: Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sohel Sanwari

Best Action: Kaabil

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Nikita Gandhi (Raabta), Jyotika Tangri for Pallo Latke (Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Akhil Sachdeva for Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Music: Amit Trivedi, Secret Superstar

Viewers Choice Song of the Year: Baarish, Half Girlfriend