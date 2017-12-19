Zee Cine Awards 2018: Here’s how Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra are gearing up for the gala night

Zee Cine Awards is the night to celebrate best of talent and best of films in Bollywood. Like every year this year is also not an exception and we are gearing up to award the talents of 2017. The red carpet is being rolled out and the curtains are all set to be raised. The event is going to be a star studded one in Mumbai’s MMRDA grounds. Bollywood celebrities will grace the red carpet in their stylish best. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and others are all engrossed in their rehearsals to give us a fun-filled and entertaining night. But before we get to see the glamorous entries on the red carpet, here are some pictures of the stars, who are rehearsing to make the night even more memorable…

Pictures from the rehearsals are so are exciting that we can barely contain our anticipation for the event. To add to it, Priyanka is back in town to show her moves on the stage again. Recently, a picture of her with Ranveer Singh on the sets, is going viral. Bhumi will also be seen doing her first stage performance and Shiamak Davar, the noted choreographer has full faith in her. Check out pictures from the rehearsals and get ready to enjoy the entertainment night… Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh’s performance is going to be a spectacle you will remember for years to come

With all these candid pictures and more coming our way, we cannot wait for the night to start. While the event will be held tonight, on December 19, 2017, it will be telecast on ZEE channels on December 30, 2017.