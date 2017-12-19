Zee Cine Awards 2018: Jagga Jasoos, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania bag the Technical Awards

The stage is set for the biggest awards night of the season. The red carpet has been rolled out and stars have started arriving at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. Well, while the attendees arrive, the technical awards have been given out. We are absolutely loving the picks for this year at the event.

Nitesh Tiwari won the award for Best Scriptwriting for Bareilly Ki Barfi. Of course. It further establishes that this year has been owned by small budget movies making it big and that content is king. The movie narrates a sweet, funny story of a love triangle between Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana. The quirkiness and relatability with the middle-class values spoke to the audience and the film was a hit. Great to see it get recognised at the awards show as well.

Best Cinematography award was bagged by Jomon T John. Golmaal Again emerged as the biggest hit this year. In fact, it has been touted to be the most successful comedy film of the recent times. Of course, the beautiful cinematography has added to the things that factored in for the success.

Best post-production (Editing, VFX) was won by Jagga Jasoos. The Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer were one of the most underrated movies of the year. It was not a commercial success upon its release but has garnered a cult following over the time. It employs a lot of VFX to the narrative.

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Zaalima (Raees)

Best Sound Design: Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sohel Sanwari

Best Action: Kaabil

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Nikita Gandhi (Raabta), Jyotika Tangri for Pallo Latke (Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Akhil Sachdeva for Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Music: Amit Trivedi, Secret Superstar

Viewers Choice Song of the Year: Baarish, Half Girlfriend