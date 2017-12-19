Zee Cine Awards 2018: Priyanka Chopra honoured with Global Icon Extraordinary Award

Priyanka Chopra without a doubt is the most successful Hollywood export from India. Not just the success in her career as an actress, but the fact that she makes India proud of the way she conducts herself during events and media interactions, factors in for our love for her. The actress flew down to India to attend and perform at the Zee Cine Awards 2018.

Priyanka was rightly awarded the Global Icon Extraordinary Award at the event. She plays the main lead in the hit ABC thriller Quantico. She is currently shooting for the third season of the series in New York. She has also made her Hollywood debut, earlier this year, with Baywatch, starring alongside biggies like Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson. The actress has shot for two more films which are scheduled to release soon. One of those films is A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and the other one is Isn’t it Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth. ALSO READ: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Jagga Jasoos, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania bag the Technical Awards

The actress has not forgotten her roots at all. For instance, she was proud to show off a small shrine she carries with herself while being interviewed in Vogue’s 73 Questions. On the Chelsea show, she clapped back at the host for asking her if she knew English before coming to the country and enlightened everyone that most Indians speak the language. She has appeared on popular talk shows like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel. She has even presented awards at the Golden Globes and Oscars. ALSO READ: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with a special award for his contribution to films and TV over last 25 years

