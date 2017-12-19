Zee Cine Awards 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, Ranveer Singh slay at the red carped with their stylish outfits – view pic

The mega event – Zee Cine Awards 2018 is indeed turning out to be a starry affair. While we are gearing up for the main event, the celebrity pictures at the red carpet will indeed raise your excitement to watch this star-studded affair. Coming back to the stars, the desi girl of Bollywood, who’ll be performing in the show after long time looked amazingly beautiful in her pink attire on the red carpet. The live-wire of the industry Ranveer Singh also made a grand entry in his own unique, swaggy and stylish avatar. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who arrived in his own signature style looked dapper in a white tuxedo. Veteran actress Sridevi opted for a traditional look and we must say she looked classy in golden saree. (Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with a special award for his contribution to films and TV over last 25 years)

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania pair Alia Bhatt and Varun also made a dashing entry at the red carpet. Apart from this stars, the talent powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Ronit Roy also arrived on the red carpet in full style. Popular television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina looked supremely great together on this starry night. Other celebs like Gauahar Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Rautela, Monica Bedi, Niddhi Agerwal, Boney Kapoor also graced the red carpet with their presence.

Check out the pictures right here: