Zee Cine Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh’s performance is going to be a spectacle you will remember for years to come

The red carpet for the Zee Cine Awards 2018 has been rolled out. The event is all set to begin and we will bring you the latest updates, so of course, stay tuned to BollywoodLife. We all know that Ranveer Singh will be performing at the event and has spent ample hours rehearsing for his set. We have seen a picture of the actor talking to Priyanka Chopra, who is attending an event on home soil after years, that left our hearts racing. Now, we have some exciting deets about the performance that will make you crib that you are sitting at home and not witnessing it live.

Ranveer is a powerhouse performer, we all know that. His song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi became the most viewed Indian music video on YouTube this year, so obviously he has to dance on the number. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. We have learnt that Ranveer will be giving the most lavish dance performance we have seen in years. His set will be divided into three parts to keep the audience entertained throughout, a source close tot he actor reveals to us.

“Ranveer pulls off the impossible every time he plans to do something. He is THE ENTERTAINER who wants to give something new to audiences and fans every single time and for the first time ever, a stage show will have a three-part performance courtesy Ranveer. It will be mind-blowing. Huge sets are being constructed for Ranveer to pull off his three-act performance,” the source told us. ALSO READ: Zee Cine Awards 2018: All you need to know about the starry night with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh

“Very few can match Ranveer in terms of energy. His performance for Zee Cine Awards promises to be a super-treat for audiences and fans. Themed around the idea of a big, thumping party, Ranveer will perform to his top chartbusters Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Rock the Party, Party All Night and Abhi Tu Party Shuru Hui Hai – these will be staggered through the award function as first and second acts. The third and last part of his performance will conclude the award show. This act will be on three songs – Shola Ae Shabman, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahein and Ishq Tere Tadpave. He is the biggest attraction of the night,” the source added.