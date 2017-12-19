Zee Cine Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with a special award for his contribution to films and TV over last 25 years

Zee Cine Awards 2018 are happening right now and the celebs are making an appearance at the red carpet. The latest news is that Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a special award at the ceremony. We know that SRK completed 25 years in the industry, so the Zee family decided to bestow him with an award for his contribution to films and TV over the last 25 years. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Puneet Goenka gave this award to Shah Rukh. A video, which was like a tribute to SRK was played at the venue. The video had glimpses of SRK’s films.

Shah Rukh thanked the Zee family, and spoke about the time he started his journey in the entertainment industry. He revealed that his plan was not to do more than two or three films, but ended up staying in the industry for so long and it is because of the love from his legion of fans. He also recalled his meeting with Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group in London 25 years back. Just like SRK, Zee also clocked its 25th anniversary recently. So in a way both Zee and SRK started their journey together.

At the end of his speech, SRK thanked his fans again and said that he hopes to stay healthy in order to serve his fans for many more years.