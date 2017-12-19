Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list: Golmaal Again, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar win big

The red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards drew the best of the best from the industry. Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, Akshay Kumar, Nidhi Aggarwal, Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao are few of the names who walked the red carpet. The technical awards were presented some time back and now the non-technical awards are being declared as the nights unfolds. The rightly deserved candidates walked away with the winner’s trophies. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar emerged as the biggest winner with the maximum awards to its name!
Priyanka Chopra received the Global Icon Extraordinary Award for successfully representing India, on a global level.
Shah Rukh Khan was given a special award for his contribution to Hindi cinema for 25 years. The completion of 25 years in the industry by the actor coincides with Zee’s 25th anniversary.
Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha
Extraordinary Legen Award: Amitabh Bachchan
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan
Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar
Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)
Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)
Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali
Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2
Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana
Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao
Best Film: Golmaal Again
Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom
Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania