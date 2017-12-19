Zee Cine Awards 2018 winners list: Golmaal Again, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar win big

The red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards drew the best of the best from the industry. Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, Akshay Kumar, Nidhi Aggarwal, Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao are few of the names who walked the red carpet. The technical awards were presented some time back and now the non-technical awards are being declared as the nights unfolds. The rightly deserved candidates walked away with the winner’s trophies. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar emerged as the biggest winner with the maximum awards to its name!

Priyanka Chopra received the Global Icon Extraordinary Award for successfully representing India, on a global level.

Shah Rukh Khan was given a special award for his contribution to Hindi cinema for 25 years. The completion of 25 years in the industry by the actor coincides with Zee’s 25th anniversary.

Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Legen Award: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan

Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)

Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)

Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali

Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Film: Golmaal Again

Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania