Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sargun Mehta grace the red carpet – view pics!

The Zee Rishtey Awards is a gala function that happens every year. It is being held at the NSCI Grounds in Worli and is attended by the best names from the industry. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has come in a white gown sari type of outfit and looks angelic. On the other hand, Sargun Mehta has opted for a sparking hot dress. One of the best dressed are the Kundali Bhagya duo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih. While he wore a maroon velvet jacket, Anjum looks lovely in a lace peach gown. Sriti Jha is looking ravishing in red as is Piya Albelaa actress, Sheen Dass.

divek at zee risthey awards 😍😍 white pari dtteee #divek #divyankatripathidahiya #divyankatripathi #divyanka #vivek #ZRA A post shared by yhm,divek,divan,ishra😘 (@the_real_queen_dtd) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Smita Bansal is so excited to be a part of this amazing 25 year old journey! #ZRA2017 pic.twitter.com/7RLPqL59Id — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) September 10, 2017

Kaanha from #Bhootu has arrived at the red carpet of #ZRA2017! pic.twitter.com/eElmoCZ4tw — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) September 10, 2017

We will keep you posted on all the pictures from the event. Dheeraj and Shraddha Arya are hosting the show. Sushant Singh Rajput will get a special award. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates