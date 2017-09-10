Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sargun Mehta grace the red carpet – view pics!

The Zee Rishtey Awards is a gala function that happens every year. It is being held at the NSCI Grounds in Worli and is attended by the best names from the industry. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has come in a white gown sari type of outfit and looks angelic. On the other hand, Sargun Mehta has opted for a sparking hot dress. One of the best dressed are the Kundali Bhagya duo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih. While he wore a maroon velvet jacket, Anjum looks lovely in a lace peach gown. Sriti Jha is looking ravishing in red as is Piya Albelaa actress, Sheen Dass.
@Regrann from @divyanka_the_best – Queen 😍😍 Zee Rishtey Awards _ _ _ @divyankatripathidahiya #divyankatripathidahiya #divyankatripathi #divyanka #DTLicious #DIL #HashandDT #QueenOfMyHeart #SweetHeart #Div #MrsDahiya #DTD #BiwiNo1#rockstar #queen #ishita #ishima #yhm #yehhaimohabbatein #gorgeousDT #prettyBaby #babydivz #dashingdiva #love #life #happiness #HappyFace #MyDTz – #regrann
divek at zee risthey awards 😍😍 white pari dtteee #divek #divyankatripathidahiya #divyankatripathi #divyanka #vivek #ZRA
#WohApnaSa star #RiddhiDogra (#Nisha) walks the #RedCarpet. #ZeeRishteyAwards #ZRA2017 #ZeeTV #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/oyl5MnGp25
Finally the man is here @SHABIRAHLUWALIA You look awesome #ZRA2017 @ZeeTV pic.twitter.com/HxyeQiMyL6
[📸] Real maa on the left , reel maa on the right ❤️❤️❤️ #ZRA2017 #pragya #sritijha #supriyashukla #kkb #kumkumbhagya #zeerishteyawards pic.twitter.com/bEd3A85Iz7
We are speechless! @Divyanka_T and @vivekdahiya08 look flawless at the #ZRA2017 Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/nmLlsajN4m
#SargunMehta hosts the #ZRA2017 #RedCarpet. #ZeeTV #ZeeRishteyAwards #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/litm68TaAp
@DheerajDhoopar & @AryaSmilesa as hosts at #ZRA2017 pic.twitter.com/EAdqdbAEcG
Team #PiyaaAlbela #AkshayMhatre (#Naren) and #SheenDass (#Pooja). #ZRA2017 #ZeeRishteyAwards #ZEETV #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/rqjG9JHUsb
@anjumfakih with the dapper @DheerajDhoopar 😎! #ZRA2017 pic.twitter.com/fOD67hTERF
Best people in #ZRA2017@SHABIRAHLUWALIA missin my baee 😍😍 @sritianne where are u pic.twitter.com/DcT0ttfiT2
#Preeta and #Rishabh walk the #RedCarpet at #ZRA2017. #ManitJoura #ShraddhaArya #PreeRan #KundaliBhagya #ZeeRishteyAwards #ZeeTV pic.twitter.com/Q45c30ZOnc
Smita Bansal is so excited to be a part of this amazing 25 year old journey! #ZRA2017 pic.twitter.com/7RLPqL59Id
Look who arrived! #ZRA2017 pic.twitter.com/9Cqe5fyD4B
Kaanha from #Bhootu has arrived at the red carpet of #ZRA2017! pic.twitter.com/eElmoCZ4tw
Ishqbaaz stars at the red carpet of Zee rishtey awards.#ishqbaaz #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 #OmkaraSinghOberoi pic.twitter.com/d3qIi339tt
Celebrating 25yrs of togetherness/rishta… with everyone #zeerishteyawards2017 #redcarpet
Styled by ma fav @sugandhasood pic.twitter.com/j7WF1srvMD
Its #Selfie time for #ShraddhaArya & #AnkitaLokhande. #ZRA2017 #ZeeTV #PavitraRishta #KundaliBhagya #ZeeRishteyAwards #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/YD0KGSxIbl
We will keep you posted on all the pictures from the event. Dheeraj and Shraddha Arya are hosting the show. Sushant Singh Rajput will get a special award. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates