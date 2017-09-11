Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha thanks Supriya Shukla with a heartfelt note

The who’s who of the TV industry graced the Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 held last night at NSCI, Worli. A lot of eyes were on the Kumkum Bhagya team that was expected to sweep some of the awards. As expected, Sriti Jha won an award for being the Best Beti. She plays Pragya/Munni on the daily fiction drama and is loved by fans all over. Dressed in a red and gold gown with a updo and bright red lips, she looked very pretty. Fans of Sriti were ecstatic as she performed on a romantic number with Shabbir Ahluwalia. People totally adore AbhiGya. (Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sargun Mehta grace the red carpet – view pics!)

Well, Sriti thanked her onscreen mom, Sarla played by actress Supriya Shukla for the win. The actress wrote that she could come across as Best Beti as her onscreen momma was so good. Sriti’s real mom was also present for the function, so it was a sweet moment for her. And the best part was that Supriya won the Best Maa award as well.

@supriyarshukla got the award for the Best Maa in todays zee rishtey award #zeerishteyawards2017 #zeeworld_dailyupdate A post shared by Zeeworld Daily Update And Gist (@zeeworld_dailyupdate) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The full teams of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya were present in full strength for the awards. Sriti rose into prominence after her role in Dil Se Di Dua…Saubhagyavati Bhava but it was KKB that made her a household name.