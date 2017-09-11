Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 Winners: Sriti Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya flaunt their trophies – view pics!

Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 happened last night at the NSCI Grounds in Worli. It was attended by the likes of Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sargun Mehta – Ravi Dubey, Vikkas Manaktala – Gunjan Walia, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and so on. The evening was a gala one with performances from KVB – Surbhi Jyoti, Shabbir Ahluwalia – Sriti Jha. It was anchored by Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and the Kundali Bhagya team. The gala night will be telecast in October. Amongst the winners were Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra, Krystle DSouza, Supriya Shukla, Kripp Kapur Suri and the Ishqbaaz team. Here is a look..(Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha thanks Supriya Shukla with a heartfelt note)

