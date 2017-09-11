Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 Winners: Sriti Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya flaunt their trophies – view pics!

Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 happened last night at the NSCI Grounds in Worli. It was attended by the likes of Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sargun Mehta – Ravi Dubey, Vikkas Manaktala – Gunjan Walia, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and so on. The evening was a gala one with performances from KVB – Surbhi Jyoti, Shabbir Ahluwalia – Sriti Jha. It was anchored by Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and the Kundali Bhagya team. The gala night will be telecast in October. Amongst the winners were Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra, Krystle DSouza, Supriya Shukla, Kripp Kapur Suri and the Ishqbaaz team. Here is a look..(Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha thanks Supriya Shukla with a heartfelt note)
@supriyarshukla got the award for the Best Maa in todays zee rishtey award #zeerishteyawards2017 #zeeworld_dailyupdate
Congratulations KARAN LUTHRA! You’ got a new family !! New member !! We’re really happy for you ❣️ An actor success depends on the appreciations n this is just the Beginning.. there r lots more awards waiting for you n Ur acting.. @dheerajdhoopar sure @vinnyaroradhoopar will be very proud of you 💓🙈🙈 always she’s been Ur backbone 💙💙💥💞 have blast.. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.” Keep rocking n u can do it ❣️we are here to support you… PS : that’s my favourite quote #apj #dheerajdhoopar #kundalibhagya #zeerishteyawards2017 #zra2017 #karanluthra
Thank you everyone,thanks for voting for me.This one is for you! Special thanks to #zeerishteyawards2017 #favoritpopularcharacter , Thank You Very Much all ❤❤❤
LOVE!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blowingkissies #Repost @itisriti (@get_repost) ・・・ Thank you so much each one of you for loving us, watching us and staying with us for this long… let us try and make it till the end Thank you @zeetv Thank you @supriyarshukla from the moment you asked me if have watched Anuradha to asking me if I’ve eaten lunch every single day… from praising me for my good scenes to hugging me every time both of us know I’ve done a scene badly We’ve shared songs and scenes and so much more. Its only because you’re so so so dear to my heart!!! ・・・ #ZRA2017 #sritijha #kumkumbhagya #zeerishteyawards2017
Pics From #ZeeRishteyAwards2017
