Zee Telugu Golden Awards 2017: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Devarakonda, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal made it a night to remember

The Zee Telugu Awards 2017 was a grand affair held in Hyderabad on December 17th. It was a glitzy affair attended by the top stars of Tollywood – right from Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey, Pragya, Pooja Hegde, Catherine Tresa, Kajal Aggarwal. The awards function was about acknowledging those actors who contributed significantly to Tollywood cinema. The actors were awarded across 35 categories. Favorite Hero, Favorite Heroine, Favorite Film, Favorite Director, Favorite Music director, Favorite Song, Entertainer of the Year Male & Female and Iconic Actor of the Year – to name a few. Apart from awards, the night witnessed some sizzling performances as well. All in all it was a star studded night.

Pooja Hedge was awarded the Most favourite actress at the Zee Telugu awards, courtesy her performance in Duvvada Jagannadham opposite Allu Arjun. The actress was not praised for her role but also for a dancing skills. After all it’s actually quite hard to keep up with the dancing maestro but she kept up just fine! The actress will be shaking a leg with another dancer-actor in Rangasthalam. We are talking about Ram Charan.

The actress debuted in cinema in 2012 with Mysskin’s mugamoodi. She then went to be part of Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. Soon after she bagged the lead role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro.