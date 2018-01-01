Zero! That’s the title of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s dwarf film – watch video

Ever since it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are coming together for yet another film after Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), their fans have been both excited and intrigued. Excited because it’s after six years that the three are re-uniting on the big screen. Plus some of SRK’s heroines right from Juhi Chawla to Rani Mukerji have a special appearance in the movie. And intrigued because SRK is playing a dwarf in the movie, which is being directed Aanand L Rai. And the fact that the title of the film was kept under the wraps all this while further added to all the intrigue. However, that part is not a mystery anymore as the makers have unveiled the official title of the film today, on the first day of 2018. Zero, that’s what we will be calling this much-awaited film now.

Shah Rukh Khan even revealed his look from the film. We always wondered how would he look as a dwarf and turns out he pulled it off pretty well. Check out the video right here…

For those of you who are wondering what took the makers so long to come out with the title, then SRK explained the reason behind it at the red carpet of an award show that took place last month where he said, “It is taking a little longer as we had thought about it. We prepared it for two years and we are giving our best shot possible. It is a visually heavy effect film. It takes time and money is also being spent. We want to be very exact about everything.” ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shares a pic from the sets of the Aanand L Rai film to let you know what a visual spectacle it will be

Produced under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is all set to hit the theatres during the Christmas weekend, that is on December 21 this year. It’s clashing with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, that marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, while Sushant Singh Rajput plays the male lead. Now that the title is out, we cannot wait for the first poster, which shall hopefully be out soon.

What are your thoughts about the title? Let us know in the comments below.