Zindagi to air uncensored version of Brazilian show – Total Dreamer on OZEE

Here’s another first from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., the pioneers of the broadcast and digital industry in India. From Saturday, 1 st July 2017, ZEE’s premium world content channel Zindagi will move to its video-on- demand platform OZEE. The move was green-lighted keeping in mind the changing consumption patterns of audiences who increasingly thrive on time shifted viewing. With this move, Zindagi viewers can access their favourite shows anytime, anywhere on OZEE.

From 1 st July, Zindagi viewers also get to watch uncut & amp; uncensored versions of their favourite Brazilian show, “Total Dreamer” exclusively on OZEE at 12 noon and 2 pm. Another favourite Zindagi show, Kuzey Guney, the thrilling story of two brothers in love with the same girl, from Turkey will continue with new high points and twists at 10 pm. Viewers can also catch other original shows like Snowdrop, the revenge drama from Ukraine, in addition to all the other recent content aired on Zindagi.

To add to the premium world content bouquet, audiences can catch the Indian Digital Premiere of the exciting Korean romantic teen drama, “Boys Over Flowers” exclusively on OZEE at 8 pm from 3 rd July. Commenting on Zindagi’s shift to digital, Archana Anand, EVP & Head of Digital – Z5 India Business said, “These are exciting times for viewers with such varied and gripping content available online.

Zindagi’s shift to OZEE comes at a crucial point when India is increasingly going digital and audiences want to watch the best of Indian and International content online, anytime anywhere. We have some exciting new world content lined up for debut on the platform, as well as some exciting twists and turns on other favourite existing Zindagi shows.” Zindagi’s move from broadcast to digital heralds a new era in India for digital entertainment.