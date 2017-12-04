Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt arrive in style as The Ambanis throw a grand bash in honour of the Mayor of London

A grand bash was held by the Ambanis last night in honour of the Mayor of London who is currently on an official tour across India. He is said to make three stops here which includes Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar. The B-town celebs ensured his Mumbai tour was a memorable one. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi and many others arrived at Ambanis residence for the bash. We saw the two besties of B-town, Katrina and Alia Bhatt bond during the bash. The two were snapped at their stylish best. While Alia opted for a multi color sequined skirt, it is Katrina who left us stunned as she opted for a lovely floral saree which made it difficult for us to take our eyes off her. The two even clicked a lovely pic with the mayor during the bash where he referred to Katrina Kaif as the British Bollywood Superstar. Also Read: Mayor Of London meets Katrina Kaif, compliments her by calling her the ‘British Bollywood Superstar” – view pic

Sidharth Malhotra and his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez too were seen partying under the same roof. As all these celebs arrived for the bash filmmaker Karan Johar surely couldn’t have given it a miss. KJo arrived in a black suit and was slaying it as always. Shah Rukh too grabbed attention as he arrived looking dapper as always and was all smiles for the cameras. Shah Rukh’s Duplicate co-star Juhi Chawla also made it to the bash. The actress has stepped out for a B-town party after a long time and looks absolutely gorgeous in her red attire. Apart from these celebs B-town biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor too were spotted at the bahs. Check out the pictures below: