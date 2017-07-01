The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar returns to the team in a shayari-filled episode

The reconciliation finally happened! Kapil Sharma finally made amends with his childhood friend and fellow standup comedian Chandan Prabhakar, and the reunion happened on tonight’s episode. Chandan Prabhakar, who was a part of Kapil’s entourage when he shifted from Colors to SET, had left the team following that infamous inflight squabble between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover left the show, and Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left the show with him. Even though Kapil Sharma apologised, Sunil Grover didn’t return but Ali Asgar made a comeback and now even Chandan.

The show begins with Chandan Prabhakar entering the stage and both Kapil and Chandan having an emotional reunion. They also cracked a couple of jokes about the flight misadventure where Prabhakar trolled Kapil Sharma. But I am sure the fans of the show would have loved to see this reunion. The jokes in tonight’s episode were also slightly better, than the earlier episodes. Now all we have to see is whether the falling ratings of the show will show any upward graph in the coming days.

Well, tonight’s episode was special in ways more than this reunion. Tonight’s guests were the popular poets, or shayars and shayaras, Dr. Rahat Indori, former AAP MLA Dr Kumar Vishwas and Shabina Adeeb. The entire episode turned out to be a mehfil of good shayaris with even the audience members, who thankfully were less annoying, joining in with their own wonderful couplets.

The episode ended with the cake cutting to celebrate fellow team member Sumona Chakravarti’s birthday.