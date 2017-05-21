Baahubali’s Hindi writer Manoj Muntashir reveals how SS Rajamouli left him floored!

Baahubali 2 is continuing its grand run at the box office two weeks post its release. The SS Rajamouli film has floored the Hindi audience and a lot of credit for that goes to Manoj Muntashir. A celebrated lyricist, Manoj took up the job of writing Baahubali in Hindi on his own terms and conditions. The dialogues have a struck a chord and people are going gaga over how authentic the film sounds. In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Bollywood Life, Manoj said, “First of all, there was no translating business in Bahubali. I feel the main reason why South films dubbed into Hindi haven’t done well in past two years is because of the fact that they do not sound authentic. I always felt that a translated film does not have the impact. Writing lyrics is my primary passion. I got on board for Bahubali because of SS Rajamouli Sir, who is a wonderful person. He wanted me to write the film.” (Also Read: Did you know Kumar Varma of Baahubali 2 was a part of this 2011 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer?)

As expected, it took a lot of effort to make Bahubali sound so real. “I feel Bahubali was a game-changer as it was not translated. Every scene in Hindi was written from scratch. I took the brief of every scene from Rajamouli and wrote it. It took me six months for the first film and a similar amount of time for this one too. We used words that would match the lip movements of the actors,” says Manoj. He also reveals that he was one of the lucky few to see the film much before the others. I saw the full film before to make sure my words suited the actors lip movements. (Also Read: Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to work on Rowdy Rathore and Nayak sequels)

Whether it is Mera Vachan Hai Sashan or Ek Raja Ka Dharam Sirf Shastru Ko Marna Nahi Hota, Praja Ko Bachana Bhi Hota Hai, the lines was gained an epic status. So, which one is his personal favourite? “Samay Har Kayar Ko Shoorvir Banne Ka Avsar Deta Hai, Yeh Kshan Yahi Hai is my favourite line. I feel it applies to anyone in life, which gives us opportunities to redeem ourselves,” opines Manoj. One of the topics on Bahubali being discussed on Twitter was that how it is a Hindu film. When we asked him about it, he said, “What rubbish! None of us whether it’s Rajamouli or me thought on those lines. See the timeline of the film is somewhere in the 10th century. I was told to think like I was in that period. So, the Muslim reference is of the traders who come to the kingdom to sell swords and other stuff. If I am writing about Rani Laxmibai, she was a Hindu so my references will be related to Hinduism. People should understand that perspective.”

Did he have any creative differences with SS Rajamouli? “No we had zero arguments over creative issues. Sir’s vision and clarity levels are too high. There is no place for doubt. When I wrote the first film, I did not translate the main dialogues. He was a little uncertain about that aspect of writing everything from scratch. But we liked how the Hindi version was shaping up and in no time agreed to my idea,” says Manoj. SS Rajamouli was always on the lyricist’s wish-list due to his repertoire of films and reputation as a passionate filmmaker. Working with him has made Manoj a bigger fan.

“He is very calm and quiet. He is a truly big filmmaker but conducts himself in the most unassuming manner whether it is in office or his workplace. Whether it’s me or anyone who walks in to meet him, he will always get up and not take a seat until the other person has been seated comfortably. This kind of politeness is not seen in Bollywood. He is a thorough professional. His office shuts at six pm. They realise that people have families and homes to go back to. Obviously, we cannot control a shoot but there was no sword hanging on my head while working on Bahubali,” he says. The lyricist-writer says he has been flooded with offers to dub South Indian films into Hindi but refused to take up projects as he felt the makers weren’t as serious about the Hindi version like the original film.

Manoj, who hails from UP believes that one is capable of being a writer only when he has read more than 1,000 books in his life. His personal favourite films in terms of writing are Birdman and Neerja. “I loved how Ram Madhvani created that sense of thrill in Neerja. Writing about a topic is such a limited space and getting the atmospherics right is no child’s play,” he says.