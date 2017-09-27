SPYder box office update: Mahesh Babu’s film off to a bumper start in the US; to collect $1 million on opening day

Thanks to the hype overdrive and the buzz surrounding the movie, it was a given that Mahesh Babu’s latest movie SPYder is all set for a bumper opening. The bilingual spy thriller directed by AR Murugadoss had fasciated Mahesh Babu’s fans with the sleek treatment and stylish production values. While Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are eagerly excited about the release of SPYder, it is all set to take a bumper opening in the US too.

As per a report in Forbes, SPYder could gross $1 million on its opening day, that comes to around Rs 6.5 crore. The report mentions that such collections is unprecedented for an Indian movie, though Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 had managed to do so earlier. The interesting part is that SPYder is getting good number in during a mid-week release. The report further quotes, “Today was the day that SPYder, the Telugu and Tamil-language spy thriller starring 42-year-old superstar Mahesh Babu, opened in some 300 locations across the U.S. The picture started the day with more than $600,000 in reported ticket presales and numerous sold-out shows at the hefty premier day price of $25.00. The film is widely expected to top $1 million in first-day grosses, and to surpass the all-time U.S. Tuesday record for an Indian film held by Baahubali 2.”

It’s not just that, Forbes goes on to say that early predictions say that the movie will have a nearly $12 million opening weekend, and also beat the collections Mahesh Babu’s previous highest grossing movie overseas, Srimanthudu.

SPYder bring Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss for the first time, so their fans are quite intrigued to know what the duo has in store for them. The trailer, despite The Dark Knight callbacks, have been well-received. While Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, actor-director SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist.