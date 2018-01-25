HT Most Stylish Awards 2018: Deepika, Shahid, Parineeti’s stunning attires make it to the list of best dressed celebs

The red carpet at the HT Style Awards was starry and glittery with B-town celebs stepping out in their stylish best. Now where there is an award show, there is the fashion police. While some celebs over the top red carpet appearance was a major disappointment, there are others who made it up for it by their mesmerising gowns at the award show. Starting with one of the most loved couple of B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who were seen complimenting each other with their fashion choices. The actor was seen donning a monochrome stripped suit by Gaurav Gupta and looks dapper as always. But it was Mira who stole the limelight last night. She was seen donning a body-hugging white gown with golden stars on the sides by Monisha Jaising and has left us swooning over her. Also Read: HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Hina Khan walk away with trophies

Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat co-star too joins him on the list of the best dressed celebs on the red carpet. While the diva repeats her look which she was seen donning earlier for Aditya Narayan’s wedding, she still manages to grab attention with her ethereal look for the night. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, looks no less than a Disney princess. The actress was seen donning a sheer gown by Sadek Majed which is making it difficult for us to take our eyes off her. Also joining the league of these celebs was Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal. She was seen rocking a sheer number with a touch of floral on the top, styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Nidhhi gets a thumbs up from us. Check out the Best Dressed celebs at the HT Style Awards last night.

The year has just begun and we are already getting to witness so many award shows. However, this year has been quite disappointing as most of our celebs’ fashion blunders made us wish they never showed up at the red carpet. Thanks to the batch of a few selected celebs who manage to up their style game for every event and never give us a chance to complain.