Mira Rajput is dressed in her fashionable best even as she takes a stroll with Misha

Just another day in Misha's life as she steps out with mommy Mira Rajput for an evening stroll. The mother-daughter duo was spotted in the city recently and the pictures are something we can't take our eyes off. As always, Misha looks absolutely adorable, donning her favourite pink top. The star kid's bed head says she was catching up on her sleep and took a little nap in the car. Misha even looks a little lost, which we assume is because she just woke up. After we were done adoring the little munchkin, we couldn't help but swoon over her hot mama. Mira has left us stunned with her latest fashion outing and is surely joining the likes of other yummy mummies of B-town.

Mira stepped up her style game as she flaunted a sheer attire which is making us crush hard over her. She was seen donning a sheer black top with floral embroidery and frills on the sleeves, which is a total winner. While this top can be risky to pull off, Mira seems to be having no trouble doing so. In fact she further lifted her attire as she tucked this top into a pair of olive green trousers with a frill waistline. This attire is surely something you would want to steal from her! To complete the look, Mira opted for shiny black ballerinas with a skull on top. We wonder if it was inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s clothing brand, Skult. Check out the pictures below:

Mira was recently snapped at the airport as she received Shahid Kapoor along with Misha and their pictures together are too cute to be missed. As Shahid is busy with his work commitments, Mira is often snapped stepping out with Misha, taking her to the park and for play dates. Every time she steps out, Mira leaves the fashion police wanting for more with her stylish attires. What do you think about Mira’s recent fashion choice? Comment below and let us know.