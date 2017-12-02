Firangi box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma’s film opens to a low response, earns Rs 2.10 crore

Kapil Sharma’s period action-comedy Firangi has received a lukewarm response on its opening day at the box office. The film which is released in sufficient amount of screens has managed to collect only Rs 2.10 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection on his twitter account, “#Firangi Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz.”. Considering, the fan following of Kapil Sharma, the numbers are indeed very low. In fact, Kapil Sharma’s debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was released two years back in 2015 had collected Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day, which is five times more compared to Firangi.

By looking at the collection it seems, the audiences are not ready to except Kapil Sharma in any avatar apart from his comical character. Compare to the domestic market, Firangi has received a good response in the UAE-GCC markets. But the film needs to substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday to stand with decent opening weekend collections. Since there is no big competition for the film except Tera Intezaar, even which has opened poorly, Firangi should manage to capitalise at the box office. (Also Read: Box office update: Kapil Sharma’s Firangi enjoys a good opening in the UAE-GCC markets, earns Rs 57.13 lakh on Day 1)

Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the film which also features Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick and Kumud Mishra in key roles has faced criticism for its uninteresting narrative and slow-paced time. Our critic, Urmimala Banerjee gave the film one star and said, “Firangi is a clean film but too dull and sluggish. Even Kapil Sharma cannot save the period drama though he is in decent form. We really want to see more of him on every medium but Firangi is a disservice to him.” Have you watched Firangi? Did you liked it? Do share your thoughts in the comment below.