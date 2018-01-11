Ghajinikanth teaser: The fresh chemistry between Arya and Sayyeshaa is the highlight of this rom-com – watch video

The teaser of Tamil comedy flick Ghajinikanth is out and we must say it’s quirky and hilarious. Arya who plays the fan of megastar Rajinikanth in the film tries to imitate his swag and style but his memory disorder makes him a laughing stock. The film also stars Sayyeshaa of Shivaay fame, who plays the love interest of Arya and their fresh chemistry is truly the highlight of Ghajinikanth. While sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Arya captioned it, “We had so much making the film and still having a blast #Ghajinikanth Here’s the teaser #Ghajinikanthteaser ”

Directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar and produced by K.E.Gnanavelraja, Ghajinikanth also stars Karunakaran, Sathish, Kaali Venkat and Sampath Raj in key roles. The music of the film is given by Balamurali Balu. It is a remake of Telugu film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) featuring Nani, Lavanya Tripathi and Murali Sharma which was produced by UV Creations and directed by Maruthi Dasari. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat becomes the fastest Bollywood number to clock 200 million plus views on YouTube)

The makers of the film have not announced the official release date of the film since some crucial sequences and one song is yet to be shot. Though they are targeting to arrive in summer this year. On the work front, Arya will also be seen in the magnum opus Sanghamitra, while Sayyeshaa will have a crucial part in Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga and Karthi’s next film directed by Pandiaraj