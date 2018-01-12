Bigg Boss 11, 11 January 2018 LIVE Updates: Vikas Gupta wins Rs 6 lakh by making Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma quit the task

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Baadshah Oh Baadshah. Vikas Gupta tells Shilpa Shinde that she has to forfeit the task, Vikas City, but continue to help him against Hina Khan. Shilpa says that she will do it, but Hina is a "chaalaak ladki" as she lied about having periods so that she couldn't do the task. Vikas tells Shilpa that he has a way to oust Hina from the task as he will ask her to stamp on his family member's photo. The buzzer rings and Vikas asks Hina to wear the saree. Shilpa wants to feed some papaya to Vikas and he tells her that this house is weird. She was fighting with him in the first week and now it's not the same. Shilpa presses the buzzer while Hina is in the room. Vikas tells Puneesh and Shilpa to not say this to Hina. Also Read - SHOCKING! Sidharth Shukla didn't want to enter Bigg Boss – you'll never believe what changed his mind

Vikas asks Hina to get the coffee that she saved for her parents and the cup which was given it to him by her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Vikas makes Hina and Shilpa sit face to face with blindfold and asks both of them to say three bad and good things about each other. Hina says that Shilpa looks good in western clothes and without make-up. While Shilpa says that Hina knows how to cook food and has lied that she doesn't know.

Vikas asks Hina to pour all the coffee in a vessel. But she realises that the bottle has been changed and it's not her coffee. Vikas is impressed with her. He then asks her to crush his bracelet and tells her that he won't ask her to break her things as he is not that mean. She tells him that he wants to show that others are mean by making them do these things. She pretends to crush the bracelet, and he finds out she is faking it. Then he asks her to stamp on his family photo, and she again pretends to do it again.

Vikas later takes the photo and apologises to his mom and says that he wanted to show these people, who were calling him mean. Puneesh sides with Hina and tells Vikas stooped for this task. On the other hand, Shilpa sides with Vikas and tells him that Hina is a "drama queen". Hina reminded Vikas that she didn't put her foot on the photo and he cannot cry about it later as he was the one who asked her to do it. Hina tells him that he stooped to another level by asking her to do it.

Puneesh and Shilpa are talking to each other and he tells her whatever Vikas did is wrong and Shilpa tells him, that he is playing the task like a mastemind, and whatever he is doing is right in his way. Puneesh listens to her and later tells Hina that Shilpa has no emotions.

Shilpa tells Hina that if she cared so much, she should have pressed the buzzer and quit the task. Puneesh again defends Hina and tells both Shilpa and Vikas that whatever they are doing is not right. Vikas apologizes and said that he was expecting something else from Hina. Hina thanks Puneesh for supporting her and later talks to herself in the garden area and says that they have made her cry on the last day in the house.

Puneesh and Hina are the garden area and they say that now that it's the final few days, Shilpa and Vikas are back to being good friends. Puneesh says that he was surprised when Shilpa broke her mug, and Hina says that she is "heartless".

Bigg Boss announces that Vikas City task has come to an end and since Vikas managed to get Shilpa and Puneesh to quit, he gets Rs 6 lakh from the prize money. Now the winning amount is Rs 44 lakh. He adds that this was the last task of this season.

Later Shilpa cries in the garden area and Vikas comes up to her and asks what happened and she says that she is emotional as it's their last day in the house. Hina in the room says that she can't believe she came in this house and that she will miss it.