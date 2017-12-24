Bigg Boss 11 24th December 2017 LIVE updates: Salman Khan reveals what contestants are talking about each other behind their backs

Arshi Khan has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house on the last Weekend ka Vaar. Salman enters dancing on on Swag Se Swagat. Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan talk about Priyank Sharma and how he is ungrateful. Hina says that she will talk to Priyank but only after the show is over and that too after two weeks. On the other hand, Priyank and Vikas Gupta are discussing the exact opposite. Priyank says that Hina has spoiled their friendship forever. Also Read - Hina Khan’s latest photoshoot reminds us of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from K3G – view pics

Salman enters the house through ME TV. He asks Priyank, Lu and Puneesh to go the store room. They bring the bottom chairs, the ones you see in 3 Idiots, and they have to fill air in balloons through a pump attached to it. Luv wins the task. Salman Khan makes fun of Priyank Sharma. Also Read - Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra rocks THIS striped monokini in Goa — view pics

Mika enters the main stage dancing on Jumme Ki Raat. Salman Khan joins him on stage. The song switches to Aaj ki Party Meri Taraf Se. They play a emoji game where they have to guess the names of the songs through emojis. They start singing songs like Oonchi Hai Building, etc. Mika says that any song sung for Salman becomes a hit. Also Read - Life after Bigg Boss 14: The verbal spat between Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan was one of the unforgettable fights for Arshi Khan

Mika inside the house. Being Christmas he brings gifts for everyone. Contestants love the gift. Then they play a game where they have to dedicate songs to each other. Mika exits.

Now the contestants play another game where Salman reveals one thing someone in the house said about them and they have to guess who. Salman tells Vikas that someone said he and Priyank are not leaving each other. Puneesh is picked by Vikas. Next, Salman tells Shilpa something that Hina said about her.

Salman tells Hina that someone said she knows how to play victim. Vikas is picked by her. She is right. Shilpa is told that someone said that only three weeks are there and how long she will put on a mask. Shilpa picks Vikas. She is right. Priyank is told that two people were talking about time that he looks like a girl. Puneesh and Akash are picked, rightly as offenders by Priyank. Puneesh is told that someone said he is loyal to no one. He picks Priyank - correctly.

Hina Khan is told that someone said I heard a lot about her, that she is smart. Hina picks Vikas. But Shilpa is the correct answer.

Before Salman can tell her the next thing starts laughing. He tells her that someone has said there is no difference between Hina and Akash. Hina figures Priyank has said this. Salman Khan calls Luv and Priyank in the akhada, where Priyank emerges as the clear winner. Salman Khan praises Akash Dadlani and says to keep up sportsman spirit inside him. Puneesh Sharma asks Salman for a liquor as the Christmas treat, but Salman gives him a quirky reply and bids adieu by wishing Merry Christmas to all viewers and contestants.