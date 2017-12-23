Bigg Boss 11 23rd December 2017 LIVE updates: Vikas Gupta makes it to semi-finals after public voting

Another episode of Bigg Boss 11 has begun. The nominated contestants are Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and only Hina Khan is safe. Salman Khan starts the show and tells that one contestant will be eliminated. And also that one contestant will be selected through LIVE voting to directly go to the semi-finale week. Also Read - Hina Khan’s latest photoshoot reminds us of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from K3G – view pics

Inside the house, contestants play Secret Santa. Shilpa Shinde was Puneesh Sharma's Secret Santa but she doesn't gift him anything. Puneesh takes this like a sport. Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi discuss this and say what Shilpa did was wrong. Luv Tyagi says that Vikas did not gift Priyank anything.

Salman comes through Me TV. Contestants ask about how the opening of Tiger Zinda Hai was. Salman says it was fabulous. Salman asks why did Puneesh did not get any gifts!

Salman calls out contestants discussing the nominations but in a good humour. Hina is called the store room and is made fun of by asking her to carry files and briefcase. Salman says that Vikas was looking really nice that day. He then asks her why his game-play has changed in the 12th week. Hina gives her point of view. Salman again makes fun of her. Puneesh tries to make fun of Vikas but Salman gives it back to him in his own language.

Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani are announced safe.

Caller of the week calls and talks to Luv Tyagi.

Shilpa says that she tried to be the captain with all her heart. Puneesh and Akash make fun of her.

Salman asks Hina what she wanted to do in the captaincy task. She did not let Shilpa get off, she did not let Priyank become the captain.

Eventually Vikas and Hina get into an argument. Vikas says that Hina wanted to be 'mahan' and captain as well. Salman asks if becoming mahan captain is not allowed. Hina is declared safe by Salman.

Arshi Khan is announced as the evicted contestant by Salman Khan. Vikas gets teary-eyed.

After her exit, Shilpa talks to Hina that this eviction won't bother Vikas as he was tired of Arshi. Vikas and Shilpa get into an argument whether Arshi was a good person or not. Shilpa says she wasn't.

Arshi meets Salman Khan. She says that Shilpa will stay her maa even today. And that Hina is a naagin.

Salman comes on screen inside the house. Arshi is with him. Vikas sees him and starts crying. Bigg Boss gives a power to Arshi and asks her to save two contestants from nominations next week. Well, she has to pick two contestants who will have to fight it out. She picks Priyank and Vikas. Now, live voting will happen between Priyank and Vikas.

Arshi is shown the AV of her journey.

Live voting begins. Priyank Sharma is given the opportunity to make his case. He gets 67 percent votes.

Vikas is up next. He makes his case. He got 71 percent votes. Salman says that this is because he wore that black shirt and black pant.