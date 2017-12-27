Bigg Boss 11 27th December 2017 LIVE updates: Luv Tyagi wins the ignore task

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with an argument between Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma, who comes to know that the former made fun of his dancing skills. Priyank tells him that he taught him how to dance and he shouldn't make fun of his teacher. Priyank tells this to Vikas Gupta and they both say that the entire house is against them. On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Luv further mock Priyank. Akash Dadlani tells Hina Khan that his mom is very hyperactive and gets angry on people very easily. He adds that Bandgi Kalra shouldn't have asked his mom to sleep on a particular bed, as she must have not liked it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta explains to Aly Goni how he became the 'mastermind'; talks about his rivalry with Akash Dadlani

Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein the contestants have to ignore each other completely. The first contestant to be ignored is Hina, who tries to distract everyone. She falls and hurts herself, but no one reacts. The padosis, who are the family members of the contestants are the judges. The alarm rings and Hina tells them that she seriously fell, and she is upset that it didn't matter to them. Priyank Sharma's turn comes up and he attacks Akash and gets him to react and he succeeds. Shilpa's turn is next and she tries her hard to get a reaction from them, but doesn't get much. Luv performs really well, as he gets a lot of reactions from Shilpa, Priyank, Puneesh and Hina. The padosis too agree and say he did good. Akash asks for a deal from his co-contestants and tells them he will react ten times during their turn and they will have to do the same. He does, but when his turn comes up, no one reacts and this kind of pisses him off.

Only Priyank reacts to him, only because he appreciates that he wants to meet his mother desperately. Akash then quits the task and Priyank tells him to continue, but he doesn't. Bandgi tells that this is the problem with Akash that he quits at the end moment. Puneesh also gives him a reaction. Akash's mother feels bad and tells Bandgi and others to not to tell her directly about her son. She starts crying. Luv also gives Akash a reaction.

The alarm rings and Akash gets really angry and tells that he will get the parents to fight with each other. Vikas, Hina and Shilpa ask him to not to react like this as he will hurt his mother, but he doesn't listen to them. Puneesh too tries talking to him, but he refuses. Vikas' turn comes up and Akash calls him a donkey as he is already pissed at him for not reacting.

Luv is declared as the winner of this competition by the padosis.