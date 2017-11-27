Bigg Boss 11 27th November 2017 Episode 58 Live updates: Hiten Tejwani asks Arshi Khan to sort out her differences with Shilpa Shinde

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 started with Bandagi Kalra asking Akash Dadlani to wash the plates, but he refuses to do so. Arshi Khan, who is at the dining table accuses Shilpa Shinde of bitching about other people. Later Shilpa asks her that why she is behaving like this, and she tells her that her behaviour changes every week. Shilpa tells Arshi to not support Akash and in fact ask him not to disrespect anyone. Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi write 'respect women' with toothpaste on the bench in the garden area and they both face towards the camera and apologise to women all over the world. Vikas Gupta feels that they both are doing this for the cameras. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan shares deets about her 'swayamvar' — Watch Exclusive Video

Shilpa decides to have some fun and steals the packet of muesli. Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra helped her. Hina Khan and Shilpa get into an argument over a paratha. Hina refuses to eat a paratha that was cooked by Shilpa and feeds it to the crows. Also Read - When fans got too close to Arshi Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan and other celebs

The fights don't end here as Puneesh and Akash, who were once best pals got into a massive argument. Puneesh calls Akash a retard as he is cooking in the kitchen. He instigates him and Puneesh loses his temper and throws the omelette that Akash is making. The fight intensifies so much that Puneesh ends up throwing his chappal at Akash, who continues to provoke him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Radhe trailer announcement, Adipurush makers upset fans, Arshi Khan tests positive for COVID-19

When the fight calms down, Puneesh tells Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi that that he will break Akash's head. On the other hand, Hina Khan tells Priyank that it was wrong that Puneesh disrespected food and abused in front of women.

Bigg Boss announced that Hiten Tejwani is safe from the nominations considering he is the captain of the house. Hina is called inside the confession room and asked to take two names whom she would like to nominate this week. She names Puneesh and Bandagi. Akash, Priyank and Luv nominate Puneesh and Bandagi too. Bandagi nominates Luv citing that he is not really passionate about being on the show. Shilpa nominates Priyank and Luv because she finds their behaviour on the show weird. Puneesh nominates Luv because he doesn't uses his brain. His second name is Akash because of the fight he had with him. Arshi nominates Puneesh because he went against her and Bandagi for supporting him in this. Vikas nominates Luv for getting into unnecessary fights and Hina because he doesn't find her behaviour to be good. Hiten nominates Akash citing that he is disrespectful and Puneesh for using abusive language inside the house. Luv, Bandagi and Puneesh are announced to be in the danger zone this week.

Hina tells Arshi that Luv will be evicted while Arshi thinks it will be Bandagi will be the one to leave the house.

Shilpa and Hina get into another argument in the kitchen. Akash instigates Hina by appreciating her for her comments on Shilpa. On the other hand, it was decided that everyone will eat two parathas and rice, but Akash and Bandagi kept eating more. This irks Hiten, who comes to the washroom area and tells Hina and Luv that he won't do rationing if people can't follow things.

Hiten asks Arshi to sort out her differences with Shilpa, but she tells him that Shilpa's dynamics changes with everyone inside the house with every passing week.