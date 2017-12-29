Bigg Boss 11 29th December 2017 LIVE updates: Vikas Gupta makes Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan cry

Vikas Gupta is given a secret task by Bigg Boss. The first level is to convince contestants to not send Akash Dadlani to the jail. Vikas fails to do this and Akash is sent to the jail and contestants lose food for the party. A fight erupts between Vikas and Puneesh Sharma. Also Read - Hina Khan arrives in Mumbai from Kashmir after her father's demise — view pics

Vikas' next task to make someone cry in the house, and if he succeeds to do so, the contestants will win music for their upcoming party. Vikas goes up to Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi and asks if they can cry on cue. Under the garb of testing their acting chops, he makes Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. Vikas asks Hina how her grandmother passed away.

Bigg Boss congratulates Vikas for winning the task and gives him a new challenge. Vikas requests Bigg Boss to give him a chance to win food for the party. Bigg Boss gives him a new task and tells him that he accuse a contestant of stealing and if he succeeds contestants will get to pick between food or decoration.

Vikas switches two full coffee jar with empty ones and starts a drama. Puneesh Sharma refuses to believe him. Shilpa is concerned. Vikas had hid the coffee under Vikas' bed. Contestants are shocked to find the coffee there. Priyank confronts Akash but he says that he did not steal coffee, of course.

Vikas wins the task again. As a gift he wins to pick between food or decor and he picks food. The next task requires him to throw clothes of a contestant in the pool. Vikas picks up a fight with Priyank. Puneesh intervenes and takes Priyank's side. Vikas lashes out at Puneesh.

Vikas starts fake crying in the bedroom. Puneesh and Priyank don't believe his tears. Priyank without even going inside is pretty sure that Vikas is faking it. Vikas throws Puneesh' clothes in the swimming pool.

Akash starts shouting from jail random things.

Bigg Boss announces that he has won the secret task and the contestants have won a party. Everybody applauds.

Bigg Boss throws a nice party for the contestants. Everyone starts dancing but Hina Khan remains inside. Luv Tyagi drags her out.