Bigg Boss 11 2nd December 2017 Episode 63 Live updates: Katrina Kaif asks Salman Khan if he will ever marry and here's what he answers

Salman Khan returns with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11. Since he has not been keeping well and his voice has changed, he informs the viewers that they should not judge him tonight as it's just because of the weather. He also says that people should not get used to his sexy voice as it's there only for a few days, hopefully. Salman shows us some unseen footage from the house where Akash Dadlani made a joke saying if Bandagi Kalra gets evicted this week, a new love story will then start between Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma. We also see that Arshi Khan came up to Shilpa and try and talk to her, but Shilpa asked her to stay away and that she doesn't want to reconcile with her.

Salman meets the contestants through ME TV and greets them. He requests them to not make him angry as he has not been keeping well. He asks Hiten Tejwani to wear shorts and show off his waxed legs. He also indirectly reprimands Akash for his crass joke on Puneesh and Shilpa. Hiten appears wearing shorts and Salman makes him dance on the song, Chikni Chameli.

He then asks the contestants to pick the villain of the house this week. Most of them pick Puneesh as he uses abusive language inside the house and also threw food during an argument with Akash. Puneesh is made to stand in the witness box placed in the living room. Salman also agrees that Puneesh is the villain this week. He tells him that even though he says sorry after making a mistake, but it doesn't have any value if he keeps repeating the same mistakes.

Puneesh defends himself by saying that he was being tortured during the task, which is why he didn't have any other option, but to abuse. Salman tells him that if he had problems, he could have quit the task. About him throwing food, Salman tells Shilpa that she should have reprimanded him since she handles the kitchen duties of the house. Shilpa tells Salman that she did tell Puneesh. Shilpa tells that Puneesh came and apologised to her for throwing food.

Salman tells Bandgi that she supported Puneesh in all this, and Hina agrees. Hina says that Bandgi justifies Puneesh's actions. Puneesh says that everyone in the house takes advantage of his temper issues, and instigate him on purpose. Salman tells Puneesh that it must have happened before, but this week, no one instigated him. Salman asks Puneesh to step down from the witness box.

As Salman takes a break, Shilpa explains to Puneesh that Salman explained it to him in a better way. And that he should not show his aggression on people like these.

Salman meets the contestants again. Salman asks Hina to step in the witness box, since she got the maximum votes after Puneesh. He asks her how did she get the idea of using chilli powder in the task. Hina tells him that it was not her idea alone. She defends her actions, and says that it was wrong that she used chilli powder.

Salman asks Bandgi to explain her side and she said how they used chilli powder on her in detail. She tells him it's not that she didn't want to quit the task, but since some of the chilli powder went in her eyes, she couldn't open them.

Vikas chips in and says that not only Hina, but Priyank too is at fault as he was the sanchalak and he didn't stop Hina and her team members. Salman asks Priyank if it was right to do that, he tells him that he tasted chilli powder to check if it's bearable. Salman tells him that he is not making sense and he should put chilli in his eyes to see if it hurts.

Salman Khan takes a leave from the contestants. Salman then introduces the guest of tonight, Katrina Kaif. He calls her "meri" and then immediately corrects himself as he says, "sabki dulaari". Katrina makes a smashing entry, by dancing with Salman on the song, Swag Se Swaagat from their upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina introduces herself like Salman introduces to the viewers of Bigg Boss every weekend. Salman thanks his fans for giving a tremendous response to Swag Se Swagat and they announce that they will launch the second song, Dil Diya Gallan.

Salman gets Katrina to play a game wherein two pictures will be on the screen, and she has to let go off one. The first two people are Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, and she choses Anil as she tells that he got to learn a lot from him. The next set is Anil and Akshay Kumar, and this time, she choses Akshay. The third set is Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman advices her that she should select SRK as she is doing a film with him. But she doesn't listen to him and choses Akshay. Next are Akshay and Aamir Khan, and she asks Salman what should she do now since she is also doing a film with Aamir. He tells her that she should select Aamir and she does. And the last choice is between Aamir and Salman. She jokes with Salman and tells him now that they are done shooting Tiger Zinda Hai, she can select Aamir. Salman replies by saying she can not select him as he is understanding. But she selects Salman.

They play another game wherein Salman gets Katrina to go through a lie detector test. Salman asks her who is her favourite co-star after him. And she says Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. Salman then asks her if it's true that she didn't like him when they met for the first time, and she immediately says, it's not true and green light goes on on the chair.

Now it was time for Salman to face Katrina's questions. Katrina tells him that she will avenge all those people who have been in a tight spot on the show because of him. Salman tells her that he will only lie. Katrina replies by saying he can't do that. She tells him that nation wants to know. And Salman tells her that she is pakaaoed by hearing this. Katrina asks Salman if he will ever marry and Salman says that people tell him that his age to marry is now gone. Red light beeps on the chair. Katrina asks him if she is his favourite co-star and he says yes, but red light beeps again. Salman tells her that since they have a movie coming up, so for now she is his favourite co-star. Katrina asks him that is it true that he likes to go to the gym without taking a bath, and he says, yes, because he cycles to reach the gym, and it's pointless to take a bath before that. So he works out and takes a bath and then goes on the sets.

Salman and Katrina launch the song, Dil Diya Gallan.