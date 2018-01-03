Bigg Boss 11 3rd January 2018 LIVE Updates: Akash Dadlani calls Hina Khan a cheap player

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with all the contestants sitting outside the door of the room from where they have to grab the bag. Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi tell each other that they will destroy each others' bag if they get it. The alarm rings and the housemates quickly grab the bags and go on the inclined platform. They all empty each others' bag. Since Hina Khan's bag has less weight, she loses out on a point. Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are talking to each other and Puneesh says that he has to defeat the celebrities anyhow. Vikas Gupta tells Hina that Luv is not playing smartly and all he wants is to defeat him. Hina agrees with him. Another alarm rings and they grab the bags again. This time they empty only Vikas and Akash's bag, and the contents of Vikas's bag are emptied, and hence Vikas loses out on a point. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta explains to Aly Goni how he became the 'mastermind'; talks about his rivalry with Akash Dadlani

Hina tells Luv that he should not think about getting Vikas out of the task first and instead they should try and take Akash out. He disagrees with her and tells that Vikas always gets ahead in the task by sweet talking, and this time, he won't let him do that.

Bigg Boss announces that the first leg of the Mount BB task has come to an end. Hina talks to herself and says that she doesn't know why she is supporting Vikas, who has not let her be the captain so many times. At the same time, she also wants that Akash shouldn't get ahead in the task. Cut to next morning, as the contestants wake up to the song, Hum Bhi Hai Josh Mein. Vikas continues to sleep even after the alarm rings. He tells that he was ill and he was made to do a task. Hina again talks to herself and says that Vikas should have said that he doesn't want to do the task if he was so unwell.

Shilpa and Puneesh are in the kitchen and the latter guarantees that Hina won't be the contender for the ticket to finale. Hina again tells Luv that Akash has to be out of the task, She adds that attacking Shilpa won't make sense because she thinks she will get the votes anyhow.

Hina and Shilpa come up with a strategy and decide to take Akash out of the task. Bigg Boss announces that the second leg of the task will begin now. The alarm rings and this time, Vikas gets Akash's bag. Hina empties it. Finally, Akash's bag has less weight and he loses out on his third point and hence is out of the task.

Hina teases him and tells him that someone is in shock. Akash tells that he is still safe from nominations and is in top five. Shilpa also joins Hina and makes fun of Akash, who calls Hina a cheap player.

The next round begins and this time, Hina tries to empty Puneesh's bag, which is hanging on Luv's back. Luv gets angry, and he doesn't let Hina close the door of the room where the bags are kept. Hina keeps calling Luv a coward and it further irritates him.