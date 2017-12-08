Bigg Boss 11 8th December 2017 Episode 69 Live updates: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of Hina Khan

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with everyone hearing Vikas Gupta's mom's voice. They all get excited and look for her. Bigg Boss orders them to freeze. Vikas' mom enters the house through the confession room and hugs Vikas as they both start crying. She tells him that it has been difficult to live without him. Vikas is released and he hugs her. Looking at them, Hina Khan also starts crying. He tells his mother that he is sorry that he didn't give her time all these years. She hugs Priyank Sharma and he breaks down. Vikas introduces his mother to everyone while they are still in statue position. Vikas is ordered to freeze and his mother is asked to come back to the confession room. Priyank hugs Vikas after his mother leaves. Hina is crying too as she tells Luv Tyagi, she is missing her mother. Arshi tells that she is scared because she thinks Hiten Tejwani's wife, Gauri Pradhan will come next. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta explains to Aly Goni how he became the 'mastermind'; talks about his rivalry with Akash Dadlani

Vikas brings water for Priyank, who is still crying. Priyank tells him that he finished everything and he replies that he is responsible. Vikas tells him that he behaves differently with every girl. Vikas adds that he crosses line with every girl and doesn't know his limits. He also tells him that he was talking about getting back with his US girlfriend while he is already in a relationship with Divya Agarwal. He asks him how will she feel looking at all this if he loves her so much.

Next moment they get into an argument again as Priyank tells him that he is not anti-Vikas, but Vikas tells him he is not pro-him also. Hiten advises them to let the bygones be bygones and Vikas asks Priyank to join his team and leave Hina and walks out of the washroom area.

In the night, Priyank tells Hina that he is her friend and nothing else. He clarified after what Divya told him and how his friendship looked with Benafsha Soonawalla to the outside world. But Hina gets angry and tells him that she doesn't care what people think outside and he shouldn't have clarified. Divya's opinion doesn't matter to her, she adds. Hina tells Priyank to maintain a distance from her if he cares so much about what other say. Hina tells him that she has been in the industry for eight years and knows her limits. Priyank walks out and Luv comes to him and tells him his choice of words was wrong. Priyank telkls him that Hina was very arrogant and she will have to apologise to him and then he will talk to her.

Akash Dadlani's mom enters the house and the housemate are asked to freeze immediately. She tells him that he will meet him like his father and not not like her son. Akash is released and he introduces her to all his co-contestants. And it's a funny sight. They all do Akash's famous bang-bang rap. The contestants are asked to freeze again, except Akash, who is asked to drop his mom to the confession room.

Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal enters the house and meets Puneesh and Shilpa, who are in the garden area. The contestants are asked to freeze and he enters the living area to meet Hina and she breaks down. She tells him that she is not able to do this and wants to leave with him. Contestants are released and they all meet Rocky. He tells Vikas that him and Hina together will beat all others.

Hina and Rocky go away from the contestants in the bedroom where he tells her that he loves her. He adds that she is being emotional, but she has to be strong. He puts an invisible ring on Hina's finger after which the contestants are asked to freeze. Hina asks Bigg Boss to release her as she wants to give something to Rocky, but that doesn't happen and she starts crying and doesn't let him go. Rocky is asked to leave the house and he walks out of the main door. Hina is released and she runs towards the main door and continues to cry. Shilpa makes fun of Hina as she imitates her.

Luv's dad is next to enter the house. He goes in the washroom directly to meet his son. Luv is released and he introduces his dad to every one. They all are released and meet his father, who tells Shilpa that he and his family are her fans.

The last one to enter the house is Hiten Tejwani's wife and TV actress, Gauri Pradhan. And the rest will continue on tomorrow's episode.