Bigg Boss 11 8th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta gang up against Shilpa Shinde

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Shilpa Shinde telling Puneesh Sharma that she will make food for them, while Vikas Gupta will cook meals for himself, Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan. They called her "unhygienic" and hence doesn't want to cook food for them. Akash says this to Vikas and Hina. She asks Shilpa what has she made, and she tells her nothing as she will eat the left over food, so she can eat whatever Vikas and Akash make for themself. Later Shilpa makes something for her and Hina asks her why did she make the food when she said she will make nothing, and Shilpa tells her that she felt like. She adds that the paratha that she had was also made by her. Vikas joins and says that he was the one who made the parathas, but Shilpa says that she did the stuffing. Soon the argument intensifies as Hina and Vikas say that Shilpa knows that she will win the show and has become over confident.

Hina, Akash and Vikas decide to walk out of the kitchen and sit outside. Puneesh says to Shilpa that she should not argue in the last week. Shilpa goes in the washroom area and starts crying. Puneesh comes up to her and consoles her. Vikas tells Akash and Hina that they should not fight with Shilpa and give her unnecessary attention. Vikas adds that Shilpa does this all the time and plays the victim card.

Next morning, the contestants wake up to the song, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Hina and Vikas are in the garden area and they say that when Akash used to misbehave with everyone, Shilpa defended him and said that he is a boy and is allowed to do anything. Hina says that Shilpa has lived an isolated life and that is why her thinking is like that. Hina says that she is a modern woman and competes with boys in everything.

Bigg Boss announces that all the five contestants are nominated this week, and there will be only four, who will be the finalists. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to go to the activity area, where they see the journalists waiting for them.