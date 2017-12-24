Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan reveals his most embarrassing memory and it will leave you in splits - watch video

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan is back with another Weekend ka Vaar. Already, Arshi Khan has been evicted from the house, so that leaves only fun segments from Sunday's episode. The makers have merges Bigg Boss 11 with Entertainment Ki Raat for a special and it is going to be a laugh riot. On the hot seat will be Salman himself, while Malishka, Raghu, and Balraj ask him embarrassing questions. Malishka will ask Salman to tell the audience about his most embarrassing memories and the actor without any inhibitions will tell us about the incident that will leave the viewers in splits. He will talk about the time he lost an award to Jackie Shroff in the funniest way. Also Read - Hina Khan’s latest photoshoot reminds us of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from K3G – view pics

As Salman's story goes, he was once called by an award show that he is being given the trophy for Best Actor. He reached the venue fully prepared to take the award, and when the nominations came up, he stood up. He didn't wait for the winner to be announced, because when they did it was not him but Jackie Shroff. Can you even imagine how embarrassing it must have been for him in that moment? Check out the video below where Salman talks about the incident.

There are only two weeks left for the finale of Bigg Boss 11. The remaining contestants are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Out of these contestants Vikas has been chosen by the public to directly go the semi-finals while Hina is the captain of the house this week. With tension at an all time high, who do you think will win this season of Bigg Boss?

