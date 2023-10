Ramayana to be made by Nitesh Tiwari is constantly making news. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been roped in as the leads, as per reports. The movie will be shot in 2024. Yesterday, news came that Ranbir Kapoor will completely quit meat and consumption of alcohol as he gets into the character of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. Now, an entertainment site has reported that the makers have approached Sunny Deol to play the role of Lord Hanuman. It seems Sunny Deol is in talks with the makers for the same. The veteran superstar is in demand after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals he didn't understand the word 'nepotism' at first; says, 'Baap apne bacche ke liye...'

Ramayana makers planning standalone movie on Lord Hanuman?

As per Pinkvilla, the makers felt that no one other than Sunny Deol would be perfect for Lord Hanuman. The God is an embodiment of strength and no one else exemplifies it as nicely as Sunny Deol. His macho personality has millions of admirers all over India. The actor has shown interest in the project, but it is still in the early stages of discussion, as per source info. It seems filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the creators of the Ramayana trilogy wants to make a standalone movie on Lord Hanuman. Sunny Deol might be the lead in the same. The source was quoted as saying, "The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman's life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman."

Shoot details of Ramayana

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was considered for the role of Maa Sita but that did not work out. Even fans feel that Sai Pallavi is a far better choice for the role of the Mithila Princess. The shoot of the movie will start from February 2024. The role of Raavan will be played by Yash. He will begin work on Ramayana from July 2024.