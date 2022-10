Bigg Boss 16 is all that netizens are talking about. Some of the biggest names of the TV and film industries are the contestants of the show. Sajid Khan is one big name followed by TV stars like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and others. Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik is also a part of Salman Khan's show. He holds the record of being the smallest singer. Well, inside the house, it seems that he is attracted to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Entertainment News: Abdu Rozik has feelings for Nimrit?

In a recent video, Shiv Thakare can be seen teasing Abdu Rozik. Shiv who is the Captain of the house asks Abdu if he feels butterflies in his stomach when around Nimrit. Abdu starts to sing 'Nimrit, Nimrit, kurta phaad ke'. It is a twisted version of 's song 'Main Laila Laila chilaunga kurta phaad ke'. Shiv says 'Launda jawan hogaya'and and Abdu Rozik repeats. It's very cute.

Watch Abdu Rozik's video below:

Abdu kar rahe hai Nimrit ke liye apni feelings confess, how do you think she will reciprocate? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/B4MnboQU79 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 19, 2022

Talking about love stories in Bigg Boss 16, one seems to have gone kaput. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were best friends in the house and it appeared that their relationship was progressing to something more. However, they recently got into a massive fight while Shalin Bhanot saying mean things to Tina Datta. The actress cried hard after Shalin stated that she cannot call him 'Sha' anymore.

Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma too are showing some chemistry between them. The handsome hunk has shared that he likes her but the diva is yet to make any comments.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and 's love saga is keeping everyone hooked to Bigg Boss 16.