Bigg Bos 16 hosted by Salman Khan has reached its day 12. Contestants like Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and many others are a part of the show. A lot of madness has already unfolded inside the house and today is not going to be any exception. The kitchen duty is already creating a big drama inside the house. As the latest episode has started, here are all the top updates.

Abdu Rozik teases MC Stan

Abdu Rozik teases MC Stan about his bond with Soundarya Sharma. The day ends with Abdu saying 'Chup Re Tu Pandya'.

Soundarya cribs about Gautam and Shalin to MC Stan

Soundarya Sharma complains that MC Stan did not give her a hug during the fight. She then cribs about Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot saying that she does not know if the two boys are doing everything for footage or not.

Gori Nagori breaks down

As everyone targets Gori Nagori, she breaks down. A misscommunication takes place over grocery and she starts crying.

Gautam Vig yells at Archana Gautam

As Archana Gautam enters Bigg Boss kitchen to make tea, the kitchen team says that she is intriduing as the dinner is being made. Gautam Vig then yells at Archana Gautam.

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik enjoy the show

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik sit in the living room area and watch the four of them decide over all the food distribution. They call it a good movie.

MC Stan, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta to decide over rashan

MC Stan, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta have been nominated. Bigg Boss has now given these four the responsibility to distribute all the grocery.

Doctor treats Abdu Rozik for back pain

Bigg Boss called Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan inside the medical room as doctor was called to treat former's back pain.

Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer sit holding hands

As Tina Datta gets nominated, the three of them sit in garden room discussing the same. Tina jokes why she got into a fight involving Sreejita De.

Captain Gautam nominates four contestants

Bigg Boss asks Captain Gautam Vig to nominate four contestants from the recent fight. He takes the name of Gori, MC Stan, Sreejita De and Tina Datta.

Sumbul Touqeer BREAKS down

As Gori Nagori starts yelling and screaming, she also gets into a fight with Sumbul Touqeer who has been assigned Kitchen duties. Sumbul gets furious and heads for a confrotation. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta stop her. Sumbul then cries.