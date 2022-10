Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone busy. Netizens are discussing everyone going on inside the house. There are many big names and fans are very interested to know what is going on. Stars like Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and many more are the contestants. After the fun first Weekend Ka Vaar, here comes the entertaining first Week. Shekhar Suman is going to appear and entertain the contestants as well as the audience. So without taking much time, here are all the live updates.

10:35 pm Shekhar Suman enters Bigg Boss 16 Actor-comedian Shekhar Suman brings in his Big Bulletin With Shekhar. He will appear every Sunday to to talk to contestants about what's happening inside the house.

10:33 pm Priyanka Choudhary confronts Ankit Gupta Priyanka Choudhary says the bond with Ankit Gupta is only one sided. She says that all the feelings have died down while crying.

10:28 pm Priyanka Choudhary breaks down While talking to Abdu Rozik and clarifiying, Priyanka Choudhary breaks downs. She is in tears saying that he never treated Abdu as kid. Ankit Gupta comes to calm her down. She says that he gives her 99 percent in their friendship but she cannot expect anything from him.

10:25 pm Ankit Gupta vs Priyanka Choudhary Ankit Gupta says that Priyanka Choudhary treats Abdu Rozik as a child. Priyanka gets furious and calls him duffer.

10:22 pm Who is the real MC Stan? A fan questions why MC Stan is so sober and mellow inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Is he the real MC Stan as he appears different from his outer personality? He says he is being real inside the house.

10:19 pm Fan asks contestants why everyone is treating Abdu Rozik as kid A fan questions contestants as to why they are treating Abdu Rozik as kid. He then says that he is not a kid and he has entered the house as an adult.

10:17 pm Ankit Gupta pulled up by a fan A fan stated that Ankit Gupta is not seen in the show at all. He even does not take stand for Priyanka Choudhary. Priyanka responds and Bigg Boss then gives her a task. Bigg Boss says that she has to assure that Ankit has to speak at least 1000 words a day.

10:14 pm Fan questions Nimrit Kaur Fan asks Nimrit as to why she cries so much despite being a captain? She says it is her way of expression.

10:03 pm Gautam Vig fights with Tina Datta Gautam Vig is upset with Tina Datta as she suggested Soundarya to kiss Shalin Bhanot on cheeks. He seems to be jealous and does not consider it as 'masti'.

10:00 pm Team of five Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Gori, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare decide to make a group and stand by each other all the time.