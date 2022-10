Bigg Boss 16 has picked up the pace and on social media, everyone is discussing every move of the contestants. Fan clubs are created and fan wars have also started taking place. Every day, the contestants of the house bring the house down with their massive fights. In yesterday's episode, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori fought over avocados. Gori accused the former of throwing away food and that led to a fight. Later, it was Priyanka who accepted that she was the one to through avocados in anger. After the massive fight, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta took to his Twitter account to give an epic reaction.

On Twitter, he hilariously wrote that the sale of avocados in India will increase now all thanks to the crazy fight between Archana and Gori. He says now all the aunties will be curious to know about the sabzi made out of avocados. Manya Singh was also a part of the fight that started in the kitchen area. Vikas Gupta is having a big laugh over this entertainment news. Lol!

Check out Vikas Gupta's tweet below:

The sale of #Avocado in India is going to sky rocket thanks to #Gaurinagori @ManyaSinghMI @archanagautamm All the Bhabhis and aunties are super curious to know Yeh #Avocado kaunsi sabji hoti hai which has caused so much fight in the #BiggBoss16 Can’t stop Laughing ? #VikasGupta — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) October 18, 2022

There are many ex-contestants of Bigg Boss who are ardent followers of the show. One of them is Gauahar Khan. The diva who has been a Bigg Boss winner in the past recently commented on the 'uncontrolled' behaviour of the contestants. She tweeted, "Throwing water outside of a task is also a display of uncontrolled anger . Kalko haath mein garam tel hoga toh woh bhi phenk doge kya ???? Needs to be warned ."