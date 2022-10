In Bigg Boss 16 house, one can see quite a few love stories unfolding. While Shaleen Bhanot and Tina Datta have something brewing between the two, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma too seem to be attracted to each other. Gautam, in fact, has made it pretty clear that he likes Soundarya. Just yesterday, a fight broke out between the two as Gautam Vig hugged Manya Singh while she exited the show post-elimination. Soundarya did not like it and got upset with Gautam. They had an argument of sorts or what one can call a lover's tiff. Well, but fans do not seem to be very happy with these love stories shaping up in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16 fans are upset

Going by the social media reactions, one can derive that fans of Bigg Boss 16 are bored of these love stories. They do not seem to be interested in watching the love sagas and rather want celebrity contestants to start playing the game. Check out the tweets below:

This Bigg Boss season will be getting ruined within few weeks just because of fake love angles, first they sent one couple as a contestant, and now hyping these Shalin and tina ; soundarya and Gautam Bhai ye Splitsvilla hain ki bigg Boss ?#Shivthakare #Biggboss16#BB16 — YK? (@Phenylgroup1) October 24, 2022

So much happened last week yet u r only interested in Gautam-Sondarya BS?@ColorsTV @BiggBoss stop feeding us ur imaginary luv stories

these will only make Eps BORING if we dont find them organic/real#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — Jessy (@introvertAsh) October 24, 2022

@BiggBoss we don't want to see Gautam's love story..it's so boring, please stop showing us their conversation, please! — PV Ka MiniTV (@PVkaMiniTV) October 24, 2022

Apart from these two jodis, there is another pair inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and are also alleged to be a couple.