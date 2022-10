Bigg Boss 16 has already become a hit show. At least on social media, it's all that TV viewers are discussing. Fights, drama and more fights are the mantras of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Celebrities like Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and others are a part of the show. As we speak about fights, a big drama unfolded in the house as Gori Nagori got into a fight with Sreejita De. The latter called former 'Standardless' and MC Stan came to her defense. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 12 Live Updates: Gori and Sreejita De get into massive fight, Gautam Vig gets jealous and more

MC Stan impresses fans and how

MC Stan just lost his cool and asked everyone to not defame anyone just became someone who hails from the village. Soon after that fans started praising MC Stan for taking a stand to protect his friend. He warns everyone to not discriminate and fans are impressed. Netizens are trending 'We Feel You Stan' with full power on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

"Friendship picks you up when the world lets you down." WE FEEL YOU STAN — MunawarXSahil (@Sahil_MKJW) October 11, 2022

Finally..the game turn towards entertainment loving how stanny took side of his frnd

"ᴡᴇ ғᴇᴇʟ ʏᴏᴜ sᴛᴀɴ"#MCStan

WE FEEL YOU STAN@MCStanOfficial pic.twitter.com/n27rOZ5u8C — 『 ????? 』 MCSTAN (@thestanfan22) October 11, 2022

WE FEEL YOU STAN

Rag to rich pic.twitter.com/MhWv8Mc6t3 — Lucky Gamey (@GameyLucky) October 11, 2022

He is rocking tonight episode he stand for her friend love to see him WE FEEL YOU STAN@ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/cafwcV8q0S — PANKAJ? (@mrrealpankaj1) October 11, 2022

Don’t play with me!

Because I know I can play better than you. WE FEEL YOU STAN — ????? ???????™ (@rajma_chawal15) October 11, 2022

Well, looks like some friendship are pretty strong in Bigg Boss 16 already. MC Stan who wanted to leave the house is now being his fearless self.