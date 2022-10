Bigg Boss 16 is all that netizens are discussing on social media. From Sajid Khan's controversial MeToo allegations to Abdu Rozik's cuteness, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 is already making a lot of buzz on social media. Among all the big names that have entered the show, Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur managed to become the Captain of the house in the first week of the show itself. She got the immunity and even got to run the house. Now, her co-star Rutuja Sawant has shared her views on Nimrit Kaur's journey in Bigg Boss 16 so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Before Abdu Rozik, THESE international celebrities gained massive popularity in Salman Khan's show

Entertainment News: Rutuja Sawant reviews Nimrita Kaur's performance in Bigg Boss 16

She says that Nimrit Kaur's behaviour in the show is quite contrary to what she was on the sets of the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She says that Nimrit used to be a very quiet, introverted and calm person on the sets of the show. Rutuja mentioned that she is getting to see a different side of Nimrit Kaur in Bigg Boss 16. She was quoted saying, "She is being so bossy with everyone in the house that after watching the show, I was like which Nimrit is she? (laughs)." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Is Fahmaan Khan entering the show to support Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie? Here's what we know

Further, Rutuja added that Nimrit is totally different inside the house than what she has seen of her. She even feels that Nimrit is trying to be the next . Rutuja was quoted saying, "I feel Nimrit is totally different in the house. Maybe she is trying to be the next Rubina, but I believe that in this house you can't pretend to be someone else for so long." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash REFUSES to comment on new season of Salman Khan's show; netizens shower love and support

Watch Nimirt Kaur's video below:

Rutuja who is currently seen in Pisachini also questioned why Nimrit got emotional and irritated when Archana wrote Bekar on her forehead if she is a strong personality.