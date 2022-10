Bigg Boss 16 is already making headlines. The show hosted by Salman Khan is among the most popular and controversial shows ever. In Bigg Boss 16, some big names from TV and other industries have entered the show. Among the biggest names though is that of filmmaker Sajid Khan. The director has been the mind behind films like Housefull, Hey Baby and others is the senior member in Bigg Boss 16. However, his entry into the show raised many questions and left many disappointed. Also Read - Bigg Boss: When Salman Khan bashed Tejasswi Prakash and accused her of having NO respect for Karan Kundrra

For the unaverse, Sajid Khan's name popped up during the #MeToo movement. Allegedly, almost nine women accused him of serious allegations. In fact, even late 's sister too shared some shocking stories involving Sajid Khan and his alleged misconduct. Due to this, many were disappointed to know that he has become a part of Indian TV's most popular show. Stars like and others slammed his entry in Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, there were some who stated that Sajid Khan deserves to get a second chance. It is all over entertainment news.

What do you think? Should he be removed from Bigg Boss 16 because of his controversial past? Take the poll and vote.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode, Sajid Khan lost his cool over Shalin Bhanot as the latter alleged hit Archana Gautam. Later, Bigg Boss clarified that Shalin's intention was not to harm anyone and it happened in between the task. Later, Sajid Khan apologised to Shalin Bhanot.

Sajid Khan has become the narrator of Abdu Rozik inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. They have become a team and have become very good friends.