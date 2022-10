The nasty game of survival has begun in Bigg Boss 16 house. The contestants are doing their best to gain maximum footage inside the house. From fights, drama to love angles, the audience is getting to witness all. For the first week of the show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the captain of the house. Yesterday, Gautam Vig took over the throne by winning a task against Shiv Thakare. With captaincy comes certain sets of responsibilities. In the new promo, we see Bigg Boss asking the Captain to nominate contestants for elimination and he plays a wicked game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Mouni Roy to Divyanka Tripathi; these TV stars will NEVER be a contestant of the controversial show; here's why

Gautam Vig's shocking decision

The promo shows that Gautam Vig nominated Tina Datta for elimination. She happens to be a very good friend of him and everyone is shocked that he nominated her. He hasn't given any reason as to why he did so in the promo. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are then discussing the same. He says that the game has just begun and uses 'Picture abhi baki hai' dialogue. Tina Datta then says that 'Mujhe nahi nikal pauge. Good luck brother'. Gautam has to take names of four contestants for elimination and only Tina Datta's part has been shown. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan on going in Bigg Boss 16, Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra on being slapped on screen and more

Check out Bigg Boss 16's promo below:

Does this mean that the so-called-group of TV actors is going into shambles? Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others have been good friends inside the Bigg Boss 16 house so far. But it seems that a few of them have already started playing their wicked games. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer and more: Top TV stars and what their zodiac sign says about them