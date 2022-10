Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone hooked. The show that premiered on October 1 has already caught everyone's attention. It is because of some of the big names are a part of it. Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Udaariyaan actors Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, filmmaker Sajid Khan, World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik, TV actress Tina Datta and many more are the contestants of Salman Khan's show. Well, now Bigg Boss has also started playing his games. In the recent promo, we see Bigg Boss pulling up Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan, Seema Parihar, Sampat Pal and more controversial contestants who were in news for wrong reasons

Bigg Boss 16 pulls up Priyanka Choudhary and

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan told Ankit Gupta that he is not being seen at all inside the house and it is coming across as a lack of interest. He is only talking to Priyanka Choudhary and otherwise, it is like he does not exist in the show. So today, contestants will face questions of the audience. Priyanka and Ankit will once again pulled up as a fan would say that they are not playing the game. Over this, Bigg Boss will sort of punish Priyanka. The actress has now been given a task that she has to ensure that Ankit speaks at least 1000 words a day.

On the other hand, a caller will also question everyone as to why they are treating Abdu Rozik as a child because he is not. Over this, Abdu will firmly say that he is not a kid and there is not place for a kid in this house.

Check out Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Desh ki janta ne uthaaye apne sawaal. Kya jawaab denge contestants inn teekhe sawaalon ka? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gPpEbsDsth — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 9, 2022

Will there be a change in Ankit's approach? Will Abdu game plan begin? We will have to wait and watch.