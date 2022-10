Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone hooked. The star celebrities are doing their best to make the show as interesting as possible. Some of the big names of the TV industry have entered Salman Khan's show. As the groups have already come into existence, one triangle that is appearing is of Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. The narrative that was being portrayed was that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have sparks flying between them. But the latest promo will leave you shocked.

Shalin Bhanot takes a major U-turn

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were appearing to be the best friends in the house but in a recent promo, one can see Shalin going against Tina behind her back. He is cribbing about Tina's game to Sumbul Touqeer. For so long, Tina Datta suggested that Sumbul Toqueer probably had feelings for Shalin Bhanot and he tried to distance himself from her. But now, Shalin Bhanot feels that Tina Datta is playing a major game and he is confiding in Sumbul Touqeer. Will fans witness a big change in the equations in Bigg Boss 16 house? We bet whatever it will be, it will be all over entertainment news.

Watch Shalin Bhanot's promo video from Bigg Boss 16 below:

As the video hit the internet, a few fans are happy that Shalin Bhanot is finally talking to his friend Sumbul Touqeer against Tina Datta. There are quite a few mixed reactions too.

Well, now one needs to see how the equations change in Bigg Boss 16 house. There were a few netizens who were hoping to witness a love story blooming between Shalin and Tina but will it happen? Let's wait and watch.